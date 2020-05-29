Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Berlin Auto Sales

226-336-7873

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Berlin Auto Sales

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,462KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5179046
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5FM062481
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful VW Golf featuring 1.8L Turbocharged Engine, Bluetooth, aluminum wheels, heated seats, and more! 

Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of Lubrico Drivers Shield Warranty. 

Extended warranty and financing available. Trade ins are welcome. 

UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H5G

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection

