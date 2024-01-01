$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
134,961KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7FM247277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1166
- Mileage 134,961 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
