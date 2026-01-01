$8,950+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Passat
TSI SE ~SAFETY CERTIEFIED~15 SERVICE RECORDS~
2015 Volkswagen Passat
TSI SE ~SAFETY CERTIEFIED~15 SERVICE RECORDS~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
174,661KM
VIN 1VWBS7A32FC009470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 174,661 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Passat TSI SE***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 15 SERVICE RECORDS !!!
This 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE is a stylish and reliable sedan with an impressive 15 documented service records, showing it has been consistently well maintained. Known for its smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and comfortable interior, the Passat SE delivers a perfect balance of performance and practicality for everyday driving or long highway trips. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while premium features and refined styling create an enjoyable driving experience. Combining comfort, reliability, and a strong maintenance history, this Passat SE is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and well-cared-for vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power Seats
* Heated Seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Sunroof
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in theKitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over150+cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
This 2015 Volkswagen Passat SE is a stylish and reliable sedan with an impressive 15 documented service records, showing it has been consistently well maintained. Known for its smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and comfortable interior, the Passat SE delivers a perfect balance of performance and practicality for everyday driving or long highway trips. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while premium features and refined styling create an enjoyable driving experience. Combining comfort, reliability, and a strong maintenance history, this Passat SE is a great choice for anyone looking for a dependable and well-cared-for vehicle.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power Seats
* Heated Seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Sunroof
* AM/FM
* Dual zone climatic control
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in theKitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over150+cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Volkswagen Passat TSI SE ~SAFETY CERTIEFIED~15 SERVICE RECORDS~ 174,661 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Volkswagen Passat