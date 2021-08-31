2015 Volkswagen Passat

$16,005 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 2 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8065237

8065237 Stock #: UK1881

UK1881 VIN: 1VWBS7A39FC053420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,240 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door SPORT PACKAGE Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Overall Width: 1,835 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Rear Leg Room: 992 mm Overall Length: 4,868 mm Overall height: 1,487 mm Wheelbase: 2,803 mm Front Head Room: 972 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,439 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,020 kg

