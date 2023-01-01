$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2015 Volkswagen Passat
2015 Volkswagen Passat
1.8T HIGHLINE
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,646KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9490234
- Stock #: 1052
- VIN: 1VWCS7A32FC091883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1052
- Mileage 184,646 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Firm
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3