2015 Volkswagen Passat

184,646 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Firm

519-584-1968

1.8T HIGHLINE

1.8T HIGHLINE

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9490234
  • Stock #: 1052
  • VIN: 1VWCS7A32FC091883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1052
  • Mileage 184,646 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

