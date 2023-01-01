Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

184,646 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

1.8T HIGHLINE

1.8T HIGHLINE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

184,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9490243
  • Stock #: 1052
  • VIN: 1VWCS7A32FC091883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,646 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

