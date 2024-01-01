$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGJV7AX2FW112780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2780
- Mileage 138,090 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn S 450 4MATIC 75,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Pop 101,612 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 156,808 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan