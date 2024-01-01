Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

125,773 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,773KM
VIN WVGJV7AX3FW116174

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1149
  • Mileage 125,773 KM

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan