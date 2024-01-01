$24,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
TECH PKG - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!
2016 Acura MDX
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
127,766KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3876
- Mileage 127,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 7 Passenger
- Well optioned
Another beautiful Acura MDX with the technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sporty, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, SH-AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, rear DVD system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $24,500 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Acura MDX