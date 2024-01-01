$19,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
Nav Pkg,AWD,7 Passengers,New Brakes & Winter Tires
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and luxurious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2016 Acura MDX, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This 7-passenger SUV features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy roads and hauling the whole family. With a sleek grey exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this MDX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It also boasts an impressive array of features, including navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system. And for added peace of mind, this MDX comes with brand new brakes and winter tires.
This well-equipped MDX is ready to take you on your next adventure, with its 160,000 km on the odometer signifying a lifetime of memories waiting to be made.
Here are 5 of this MDX's most sizzling features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather conditions with the confidence of AWD.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold winter months.
- Navigation Package: Arrive at your destination with ease and confidence.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality.
- New Brakes and Winter Tires: Get the ultimate peace of mind knowing you're prepared for any season.
- We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
