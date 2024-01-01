Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and luxurious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2016 Acura MDX, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This 7-passenger SUV features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy roads and hauling the whole family. With a sleek grey exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this MDX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It also boasts an impressive array of features, including navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system. And for added peace of mind, this MDX comes with brand new brakes and winter tires.</p><p>This well-equipped MDX is ready to take you on your next adventure, with its 160,000 km on the odometer signifying a lifetime of memories waiting to be made.</p><p>Here are 5 of this MDXs most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather conditions with the confidence of AWD.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold winter months.</li><li><strong>Navigation Package:</strong> Arrive at your destination with ease and confidence.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality.</li><li><strong>New Brakes and Winter Tires:</strong> Get the ultimate peace of mind knowing youre prepared for any season.</li><li><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder;>We Finance,,,</span><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p></li></ul><p> </p>

2016 Acura MDX

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg,AWD,7 Passengers,New Brakes & Winter Tires

Watch This Vehicle
11927156

2016 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg,AWD,7 Passengers,New Brakes & Winter Tires

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H47GB508028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and luxurious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws your way? Look no further than this meticulously maintained 2016 Acura MDX, available at Auto Expo Inc.! This 7-passenger SUV features a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy roads and hauling the whole family. With a sleek grey exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, this MDX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It also boasts an impressive array of features, including navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system. And for added peace of mind, this MDX comes with brand new brakes and winter tires.

This well-equipped MDX is ready to take you on your next adventure, with its 160,000 km on the odometer signifying a lifetime of memories waiting to be made.

Here are 5 of this MDX's most sizzling features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather conditions with the confidence of AWD.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable during those cold winter months.
  • Navigation Package: Arrive at your destination with ease and confidence.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear audio quality.
  • New Brakes and Winter Tires: Get the ultimate peace of mind knowing you're prepared for any season.
  • We Finance,,,

    OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

    We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS,Auto,Certified,Sunroof,New Winter Tires.Alloys for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS,Auto,Certified,Sunroof,New Winter Tires.Alloys 103,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 114,008 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Buick Encore Premium 70,991 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX