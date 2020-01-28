Menu
2016 Acura MDX

9-Spd SH-AWD w/Tech, Entert|NAV|DVD|ROOF|ACC|LDW|B

2016 Acura MDX

9-Spd SH-AWD w/Tech, Entert|NAV|DVD|ROOF|ACC|LDW|B

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$27,993

  80,188KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4586739
  Stock #: 506563
  VIN: 5FRYD4H66GB506563
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

[CLEAN CARPROOF - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER HONDA CANADA (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - **ONLY A SMALL GLASS RECORD** HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: NAVIGATION - DVD PLAYER - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - COLLISION MITIGATION - POWER SUNROOF - BLACK LEATHER / HEATED / MEMORY SEATS - POWER TILT / TELESCOPIC - POWER TAILGATE - REAR CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - 7 PASSENGER - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - XENON HEADLIGHTS - AUTO / DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - AUX IN **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** - Easy online ap plication at WWW. THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN LEASE RETURN comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!!

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

