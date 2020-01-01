Menu
2016 Acura RDX

ELITE PKG -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! ACCIDENT FREE!

2016 Acura RDX

ELITE PKG -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,365KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4398153
  • Stock #: 2257
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- One owner
- New tires all around
- New brakes all around

Another beautiful Acura RDX elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally well! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
  • MOONROOF
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Xenon Lights
  • Automatic lights
  • SMART KEY
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • HID Lights
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Automatic Windshield Wipers
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • LED Lights
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

