2016 Acura RLX

<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Well serviced</span><br><span>- Fully optioned</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a very rare Acura RLX Hybrid SH-AWD Elite package! This beautiful, fully optioned sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, SH-AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, heads-up display, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, upgraded audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$26,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Acura RLX

119,045 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RLX

Sport Hybrid SH-AWD Elite Package Sedan - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BSM!

11998309

2016 Acura RLX

Sport Hybrid SH-AWD Elite Package Sedan - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! HUD! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,045KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4282
  • Mileage 119,045 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- Fully optioned


Here comes a very rare Acura RLX Hybrid SH-AWD Elite package! This beautiful, fully optioned sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder hybrid engine, automatic transmission, SH-AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, heads-up display, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, upgraded audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$26,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Headlight Washers
Power folding side mirrors

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Acura RLX