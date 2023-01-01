Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Audi A4

133,523 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Progressiv plus

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL9GN016719

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,523 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

