$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv plus
2016 Audi A4
2.0T Progressiv plus
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
133,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUFFCFL9GN016719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,523 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium 133,062 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul EX+ KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 75,082 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX 71,316 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2016 Audi A4