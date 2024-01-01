$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Audi A6
3.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE! NAV! CAMERAS! BSM! SUNROOF!
2016 Audi A6
3.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE! NAV! CAMERAS! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,704KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4104
- Mileage 102,704 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Another beautiful Audi A6 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, front/rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
Another beautiful Audi A6 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, front/rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD - LEATHER! CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 93,041 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANO ROOF! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 94,279 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR 108,422 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2016 Audi A6