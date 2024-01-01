2016 Audi A6

Menu
102,704 KM

$22,999

3.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE! NAV! CAMERAS! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

102,704KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4104
  • Mileage 102,704 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned


Another beautiful Audi A6 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, front/rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

