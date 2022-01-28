Menu
2016 Audi A6

129,963 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Audi A6

2016 Audi A6

3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO S-LINE - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

2016 Audi A6

3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO S-LINE - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8244246
  • Stock #: 3125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3125
  • Mileage 129,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 3.0T Motor
- S-Line



Another beautiful Audi A6 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $27,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com



* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

