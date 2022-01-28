$27,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 Audi A6
3.0T TECHNIK QUATTRO S-LINE - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8244246
- Stock #: 3125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3125
- Mileage 129,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 3.0T Motor
- S-Line
Another beautiful Audi A6 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $27,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.