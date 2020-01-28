Menu
2016 BMW 328xi

xDrive|NAVIGATION|BLIND|LDW|360 CAMERA

2016 BMW 328xi

xDrive|NAVIGATION|BLIND|LDW|360 CAMERA

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$23,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,199KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4586742
  • Stock #: U03139
  • VIN: WBA8E3G54GNU03139
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

1 OWNER BMW CANADA (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: NAVIGATION - 360 CAMERA - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - ATTENTION ASSIST - XENON HEADLIGHTS W/ LED HALOS - POWER SUNROOF - BLUETOOTH - 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS - BLACK LEATHER / HEATED / POWER / MEMORY SEATS - HI-FIDELITY SOUND - AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - USB - FOG LIGHTS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - FOG LIGHTS - ILLUMINATED DOOR HANDLES **2 LOCATIONS TO SE RVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** - Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This FORMER LEASE return comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!!

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333

