2016 BMW 4 Series
2016 BMW 4 Series
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and sophisticated 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i XDrive. This certified pre-owned coupe, available at Auto Expo Inc., boasts a dynamic combination of performance and luxury that's sure to impress. With its striking silver exterior and black leather interior, this BMW exudes an air of refined elegance. The 4-cylinder engine provides a thrilling driving experience, while the all-wheel drive system ensures exceptional handling and stability in all conditions. This 428i XDrive has a well-maintained 149,000km on the odometer, ready for many more miles of luxurious driving.
Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The 428i XDrive comes equipped with a suite of premium features designed to enhance your every journey. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a power trunk, while the heated seats and heated mirrors keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days. The sunroof opens up the cabin to the sky, allowing you to soak in the sun and fresh air. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear sound through the CD player.
This BMW 4 Series 428i XDrive is a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. Here are five features that truly make this car stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this vehicle has undergone a rigorous inspection and comes with a warranty.
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and traction in any weather condition.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air driving experience.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with the convenience of built-in navigation.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the thrill of driving this luxurious BMW 4 Series 428i XDrive.
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
