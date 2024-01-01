Menu
[CLEAN CARPROOF - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER BMW CANADA (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: HUD (HEADS UP DISPLAY) NAVIGATION - HARMON KARDON SOUND - PREMIUM TAN LEATHER / HEATED / MEMORY SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR + FRONT SENSORS - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - 360 CAMERA - FLAT FOLDING MIRRORS - ILLUMINATED DOOR HANDLES - PUSH BUTTON START - AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HEADLIGHT WASHERS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - POWER TILT / TELESCOPIC - SPORT SEATS

2016 BMW 528

82,244 KM

Details Description Features

$22,993

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 528

xi xDrive|HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ACC|HEATED STEERING|H/K SOUND

2016 BMW 528

xi xDrive|HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ACC|HEATED STEERING|H/K SOUND

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$22,993

+ taxes & licensing

82,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA5A7C54GG144250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,244 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARPROOF - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER BMW CANADA (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: HUD (HEADS UP DISPLAY) NAVIGATION - HARMON KARDON SOUND - PREMIUM TAN LEATHER / HEATED / MEMORY SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR + FRONT SENSORS - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - 360 CAMERA - FLAT FOLDING MIRRORS - ILLUMINATED DOOR HANDLES - PUSH BUTTON START - AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HEADLIGHT WASHERS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - POWER TILT / TELESCOPIC - SPORT SEATS **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN FORMER BMW CANADA LEASE return comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$22,993

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2016 BMW 528