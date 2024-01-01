$22,993+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 528
xi xDrive|HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ACC|HEATED STEERING|H/K SOUND
2016 BMW 528
xi xDrive|HUD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ACC|HEATED STEERING|H/K SOUND
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
$22,993
+ taxes & licensing
82,244KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA5A7C54GG144250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,244 KM
Vehicle Description
[CLEAN CARPROOF - NO ACCIDENTS] 1 OWNER BMW CANADA (ONTARIO) LEASE RETURN - HIGH VALUE OPTIONS: HUD (HEADS UP DISPLAY) NAVIGATION - HARMON KARDON SOUND - PREMIUM TAN LEATHER / HEATED / MEMORY SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REAR + FRONT SENSORS - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - 360 CAMERA - FLAT FOLDING MIRRORS - ILLUMINATED DOOR HANDLES - PUSH BUTTON START - AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HEADLIGHT WASHERS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - POWER TILT / TELESCOPIC - SPORT SEATS **2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER, MAIN OFFICE AT 1620 KING STREET EAST, KITCHENER** Easy online application at WWW.THEOMOTORS.COM. Everyone and all credit welcome!! We have over 200 used Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs available.! PLEASE CALL 1 866-981-2414. Ask about our exclusive preferred financing! This ACCIDENT FREE CANADIAN FORMER BMW CANADA LEASE return comes CERTIFIED SERVICED E-TESTED and 167 point inspection at NO EXTRA CHARGE. A+ Better Business Bureau rating!! Taxes and licensing are extra. Financing special is on approved credit only, and a minimum loan of $7,500. Accrued interest must be paid on a 6-month payment deferral. Cost of borrowing a $20,000 car over a 48 month term at 5.49% is $2,623.71. THANK YOU and we appreciate your consideration at THEOMOTORS. SERVING K-W AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
2016 BMW 528