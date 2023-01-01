$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10334421
- VIN: WBXHT3C39G5F63729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives like new. Good service history.
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca.
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 8.99%. O.A.C.
