2016 BMW X5

140,617 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

140,617KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9432297
  Stock #: 3407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3407
  • Mileage 140,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- BMW Individual Package

Here comes a stunning BMW X5 xDrive35i with the very rare Individual Package! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, heads-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, H/K audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

