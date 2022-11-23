$27,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$27,999
- Listing ID: 9432297
- Stock #: 3407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- BMW Individual Package
Here comes a stunning BMW X5 xDrive35i with the very rare Individual Package! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, 5 passenger seating, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, heads-up display, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, forward collision, lane departure, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, adaptive cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, H/K audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
