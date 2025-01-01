Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Buick Envision

177,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Envision

Premium I

Watch This Vehicle
12875759

2016 Buick Envision

Premium I

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12875759
  2. 12875759
  3. 12875759
  4. 12875759
  5. 12875759
  6. 12875759
  7. 12875759
  8. 12875759
  9. 12875759
  10. 12875759
  11. 12875759
  12. 12875759
  13. 12875759
  14. 12875759
  15. 12875759
  16. 12875759
  17. 12875759
  18. 12875759
  19. 12875759
  20. 12875759
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFXESX3GD009452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9452
  • Mileage 177,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 MINI Cooper for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 MINI Cooper 161,419 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Kia Rondo LX 110,982 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs 142,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Buick Envision