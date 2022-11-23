2016 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,500 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 4 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9380317

9380317 Stock #: 166280X

166280X VIN: 1GYS4CKJ6GR483370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 166280X

Mileage 137,496 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.