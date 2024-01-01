$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FG1R79G0138683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 65,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2016 Chevrolet Camaro