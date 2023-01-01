$95,010+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 - Low Mileage
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
35,401KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9763498
- Stock #: UK2084A
- VIN: 1G1YN2D6XG5610847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 35,401 KM
Vehicle Description
The car that captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. This 2016 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
The 2016 Chevrolet Corvette represents a long line of best-selling, iconic sports cars that has cemented the Corvette nameplate for generations to come. A North American icon that is truly a world class sports car, the Vette's value comes from its racing-derived engine, incredible handling, its sexy curves, and the huge number of grins per mile. With exceptional performance, style, and comfort, it all adds up to an impressive sports car that is sure to please all of your senses. This low mileage coupe has just 35,401 kms. It's blue green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV Supercharged engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corvette's trim level is Z06. The Corvette Z06 is a track weapon with a supercharged V8, Brembo brakes, magnetic ride control, stainless steel performance exhaust, and countless other performance upgrades. Interior features include a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bose premium 9-speaker audio, a backup camera, automatic climate control, a driver mode selector, perforated leather seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm rear suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Manual composite sunroof
Transverse leaf front spring
Transverse leaf rear spring
Type of tires: Run flat performance
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Intercooled Supercharger
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.3 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.5 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,234 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheel Width: 12
Tires: Width: 335 mm
Tires: Profile: 25
Wheelbase: 2,710 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Curb weight: 1,598 kg
Integrated satellite communications
SiriusXM
Overall Width: 1,966 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
