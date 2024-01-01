2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

111,775 KM

Details Description Features

Limited AS IS | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Limited AS IS | 1LT | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
111,775KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5G7111312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # OP4797AZ
  • Mileage 111,775 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
