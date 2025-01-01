$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2124
- Mileage 171,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this eye-catching, RED 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Troy's Toys! This Cruze is ready to hit the road and is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L I4 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and economical driving experience. This Cruze has a solid history, with 171,093km on the odometer.
This Cruze LT is a practical and well-equipped vehicle that doesn't skimp on style. The Cruze LT offers a comfortable interior, convenient features, and a reputation for dependability. This sedan is designed to make every drive enjoyable. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish Chevrolet Cruze. Come down to Troy's Toys today and take it for a spin!
Here are some of the features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:
- Sporty Style: A sleek and modern design that turns heads.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.4L engine provides great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Offers smooth and effortless gear changes.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five, with ample legroom and storage.
- Reliable Performance: Chevrolet's reputation for dependability means you can drive with confidence.
