Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this eye-catching, RED 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Troys Toys! This Cruze is ready to hit the road and is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or anything in between. With a fuel-efficient 1.4L I4 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and economical driving experience. This Cruze has a solid history, with 171,093km on the odometer.

This Cruze LT is a practical and well-equipped vehicle that doesnt skimp on style. The Cruze LT offers a comfortable interior, convenient features, and a reputation for dependability. This sedan is designed to make every drive enjoyable. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a well-maintained and stylish Chevrolet Cruze. Come down to Troys Toys today and take it for a spin!

Here are some of the features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT stand out:

Sporty Style: A sleek and modern design that turns heads.
Fuel Efficiency: The 1.4L engine provides great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Offers smooth and effortless gear changes.
Spacious Interior: Comfortably seats five, with ample legroom and storage.
Reliable Performance: Chevrolets reputation for dependability means you can drive with confidence.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
171,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM8G7262124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2124
  • Mileage 171,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze