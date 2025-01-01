Menu
Affordable, reliable, fuel-efficient, and the perfect choice for commuters, students, or anyone seeking a dependable daily driver with modern features and great value.

Keyless Entree l Touch Start l Reverse Camera l Front heated Seats l Bluetooth l Cruise Control and more.  Equipped with a 1.4L 4 Cylinder engine

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantees sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,437 KM

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
120,437KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM2G7249336

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,437 KM

Affordable, reliable, fuel-efficient, and the perfect choice for commuters, students, or anyone seeking a dependable daily driver with modern features and great value.

Keyless Entree l Touch Start l Reverse Camera l Front heated Seats l Bluetooth l Cruise Control and more.  Equipped with a 1.4L 4 Cylinder engine

Vehicle will be sold with  SAFETY CERTIFICATE 

Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved.  Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca 

Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info.  sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399

Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required! 

 

 

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Chevrolet Cruze