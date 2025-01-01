$9,399+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable, reliable, fuel-efficient, and the perfect choice for commuters, students, or anyone seeking a dependable daily driver with modern features and great value.
Keyless Entree l Touch Start l Reverse Camera l Front heated Seats l Bluetooth l Cruise Control and more. Equipped with a 1.4L 4 Cylinder engine
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
