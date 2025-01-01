Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Check out this vibrant red 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Troys Toys. This Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With its classic sedan design and a sleek black interior, its a car that looks good and feels great to drive. Having only 112,453km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures on the road.

This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, making for a smooth and controlled ride in various conditions. The four-door sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while its gasoline engine ensures efficiency. At Troys Toys, we believe in offering quality vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.

Here are five standout features of this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT:

Sporty Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching red exterior, giving this Cruze a bold and modern look.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable black interior, designed for long drives and everyday enjoyment.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Practical Sedan: The four-door sedan design offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for all your needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,453KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM9GS602091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2091
  • Mileage 112,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze