$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2091
- Mileage 112,453 KM
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Check out this vibrant red 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Troy's Toys. This Cruze offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With its classic sedan design and a sleek black interior, it's a car that looks good and feels great to drive. Having only 112,453km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures on the road.
This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT is equipped with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, making for a smooth and controlled ride in various conditions. The four-door sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while its gasoline engine ensures efficiency. At Troy's Toys, we believe in offering quality vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.
Here are five standout features of this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT:
- Sporty Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching red exterior, giving this Cruze a bold and modern look.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the comfortable black interior, designed for long drives and everyday enjoyment.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
- Practical Sedan: The four-door sedan design offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for all your needs.
