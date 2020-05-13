Menu
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Location

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

  • 26,918KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5019840
Exterior Colour
Charcoal
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES, WE ARE OPEN! By Appointment Only During COVID-19. ONLY 26,000 KM! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, LOADED! BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

