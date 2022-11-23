$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
153,999KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Total speakers: 6
Auxiliary engine cooler
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Alternator: 130 amps
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Steering ratio: 17.2
Front brake diameter: 10.8
halogen
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.4
Axle ratio: 3.14
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
voice operated
with read function
low oil level
Stitcher
in dash
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
