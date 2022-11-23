2016 Chevrolet Cruze

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9360631

Stock #: 1048

1048 VIN: 1G1BE5SM7G7276838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1048

Mileage 153,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 6 digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Satellite communications: OnStar Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Infotainment: MyLink Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Total speakers: 6 Auxiliary engine cooler Vanity mirrors: dual Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Alternator: 130 amps Internet radio app: Gracenote Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2 Steering ratio: 17.2 Front brake diameter: 10.8 halogen Rear brake type: drum Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 10.4 Axle ratio: 3.14 Smart device app function: horn/light operation chrome surround Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding voice operated with read function low oil level Stitcher in dash voice guided directions Smartphone integration: Android Auto Wi-Fi: hotspot

