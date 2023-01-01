$9,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
Location
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
158,016KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407117
- Stock #: 1095
- VIN: 1G1JC6SH1G4114375
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1095
- Mileage 158,016 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Cover
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.47
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Options
Power
Additional Features
Rear
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
digital odometer
USB
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Internet radio app: Pandora
Infotainment: MyLink
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Armrests: drivers seat
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Tuned suspension: touring
Sunshade: rear window
Phone: voice operated
Front brake diameter: 10.8
Front brake width: 1.0
halogen
Rear brake type: drum
Rear brake diameter: 9.0
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 100 amps
Battery rating: 438 CCA
Rocker panel color: body-color
Steering ratio: 14.0
Shift knob trim: simulated alloy
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
reclining
mast
maintenance due
with washer
with read function
Stitcher
TuneIn
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
