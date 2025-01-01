$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Set of Tires,Clean Carfax
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This burgundy beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and economical driving experience. This Trax comes with two sets of tires!
This certified pre-owned Trax has a clean Carfax report and has only seen 134,000km! This Trax is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable.
Here are some highlights you'll love:
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Trax has been thoroughly inspected and certified, offering you added protection and assurance.
- Stay Connected with Bluetooth: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming, keeping you connected on the go.
- Two Sets of Tires: Ready for all seasons, this Trax comes equipped with two sets of tires, so you're prepared for any weather condition.
- Clean Carfax Report: We provide a clean Carfax report, so you know the history of the vehicle.
- Practical SUV Design: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of an SUV, perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a vehicle that can handle both daily commutes and weekend excursions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
