$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited Nav/Very Clean
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9925070
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG8GR282881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55045
- Mileage 96,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4