2016 Chrysler Town & Country

96,656 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Limited Nav/Very Clean

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9925070
  • Stock #: 55045
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG8GR282881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55045
  • Mileage 96,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Unbelievable condition with extremely low km's. Radio 430N 6.5−inch Touch AM/FM/CD/Hard−drive/NAV. High intensity discharge headlamps. Power folding exterior mirrors. 9 amplified speakers and subwoofer. A/C with tri−zone automatic temperature control. Power 8−way adjustable front seats w/ driver memory. Heated first and second row seats. Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Power sliding doors. Power liftgate. Power adjustable pedals with memory. Blind−Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross−Path Detection. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

