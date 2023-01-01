Menu
Account
Sign In
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,555 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 10689186
  2. 10689186
  3. 10689186
  4. 10689186
  5. 10689186
  6. 10689186
  7. 10689186
  8. 10689186
  9. 10689186
  10. 10689186
  11. 10689186
  12. 10689186
  13. 10689186
  14. 10689186
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,555KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR390789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1111
  • Mileage 118,555 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Rear brake width: 0.47
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid
Armrests: front center / rear outboard seats
Headlights: halogen / quad headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Firm

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 160,759 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited 150,779 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 127,687 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan