$17,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
118,555KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG2GR390789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1111
- Mileage 118,555 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Rear brake width: 0.47
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid
Armrests: front center / rear outboard seats
Headlights: halogen / quad headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT 150,111 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 151,636 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE, 4WD, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Htd Seats 138,277 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan