2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

130,547 KM

Details Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Used
130,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG8GR264188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55368
  • Mileage 130,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-XXXX

519-893-1501

