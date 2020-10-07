Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
SXT,BLUETOOTH,TINTED,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,2 KEYS

SXT,BLUETOOTH,TINTED,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,2 KEYS

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

148,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR376837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Dual- Zone Climate Control, 2 Set Of Keys, Bluetooth, Rear A/C & Heater, Tinted, Roof Rack, 7 Passengers, Clean Car Fax, (No Accident), Certified, Ontario Car, New Brakes and Winter Tires all around, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

