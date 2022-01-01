Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,023 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT -STOW N GO!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT -STOW N GO!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8083717
  2. 8083717
  3. 8083717
  4. 8083717
  5. 8083717
  6. 8083717
  7. 8083717
  8. 8083717
  9. 8083717
  10. 8083717
  11. 8083717
  12. 8083717
  13. 8083717
  14. 8083717
  15. 8083717
  16. 8083717
  17. 8083717
  18. 8083717
  19. 8083717
  20. 8083717
  21. 8083717
  22. 8083717
  23. 8083717
  24. 8083717
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,023KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8083717
  • Stock #: 3079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- STOW N GO!



Here comes a very well equipped Dodge Grand Caravan for an excellent price! This spacious mini van is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Equipped with the powerful  3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, 7 passenger seating, automatic transmission, cloth interior, Stow N Go, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,023 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX-...
 43,069 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Maxima S...
 123,818 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory