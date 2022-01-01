+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- STOW N GO!
Here comes a very well equipped Dodge Grand Caravan for an excellent price! This spacious mini van is in great condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, 7 passenger seating, automatic transmission, cloth interior, Stow N Go, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
