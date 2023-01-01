2016 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 3 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10239962

10239962 Stock #: A5166

A5166 VIN: 2FMPK3J98GBB85166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5166

Mileage 178,399 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.