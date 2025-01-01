$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SPORT
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C5285
- Mileage 171,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash Your Drive with this 2016 Ford Edge Sport
Ready to take your ride to the next level? This 2016 Ford Edge Sport combines bold performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology in one powerful SUV. With its turbocharged 2.7L V6 engine, the Edge Sport delivers 315 horsepower and thrilling acceleration, making every drive an adventure.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
