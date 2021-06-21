2016 Ford Edge

$0 Down O.A.C, Clean Carfax, No Reported Accidents, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control and much more!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Sync
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Overall Length: 4,778 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Curb weight: 1,781 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L
Overall height: 1,742 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
911 Assist
SiriusXM
Gross vehicle weight: 2,413 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
