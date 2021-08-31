2016 Ford Edge

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 2 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,230 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Power Tailgate Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Audio System Premium Brand: Sony Wheel Diameter: 19 Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Premium Sound Package Painted aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Overall Length: 4,778 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Wheelbase: 2,850 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Curb weight: 1,857 kg SYNC with MyFord Touch Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L Overall height: 1,742 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate 911 Assist Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg Piano black/aluminum center console trim Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system SYNC 3 AppLink

