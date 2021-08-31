$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
If you're looking for a stylish way to get people and cargo around comfortably and safely, this Edge is worth a serious look. This 2016 Ford Edge is for sale today.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 90,230 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand: Sony
Wheel Diameter: 19
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Premium Sound Package
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Head Room: 1,021 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Overall Length: 4,778 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Overall Width: 1,928 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Curb weight: 1,857 kg
SYNC with MyFord Touch
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L
Overall height: 1,742 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
911 Assist
Gross vehicle weight: 2,513 kg
Piano black/aluminum center console trim
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
SYNC 3 AppLink
