2016 Ford F-150
XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10401159
- Stock #: 23F1850AZ
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF0GFC95129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,311 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 3.31 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
XLT 5.0L V8 FFV 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Bronze Fire Metallic
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.
Vehicle Features
