Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2 Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Color Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Fixed Backlight w/Privacy Glass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,500 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Chrome Appearance Package. XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Bronze Fire Metallic Reviews: * Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca <p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2016 Ford F-150

186,085 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 301A | XTR PACKAGE | REMOTE START | CONSOLE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 301A | XTR PACKAGE | REMOTE START | CONSOLE

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 10683831
  2. 10683831
  3. 10683831
  4. 10683831
  5. 10683831
  6. 10683831
  7. 10683831
  8. 10683831
  9. 10683831
  10. 10683831
  11. 10683831
  12. 10683831
  13. 10683831
  14. 10683831
  15. 10683831
  16. 10683831
  17. 10683831
  18. 10683831
  19. 10683831
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXGFB32612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,085 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Color Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Fixed Backlight w/Privacy Glass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 6,500 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Chrome Appearance Package.

XLT 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Bronze Fire Metallic


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | REMOTE START for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Charger SXT HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | REMOTE START 134,313 KM $22,488 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic HEADS UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic HEADS UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS 99,773 KM $55,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | SPORT PACKAGE | 3.5 ECOBOOST for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | SPORT PACKAGE | 3.5 ECOBOOST 56,914 KM $43,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150