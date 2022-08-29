$25,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! 5L MOTOR!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9153217
- Stock #: 3351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Super Crew
- Step up bars
Very desirable Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! Excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the legendary 5L- 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
