$25,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 9 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9153217

9153217 Stock #: 3351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3351

Mileage 156,918 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features 4x4 Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.