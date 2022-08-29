Menu
2016 Ford F-150

156,918 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! 5L MOTOR!

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! 5L MOTOR!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9153217
Logo_NoBadges

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9153217
  • Stock #: 3351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3351
  • Mileage 156,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Super Crew
- Step up bars


Very desirable Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew has arrived at Fitzgerald Motors! Excellent condition in and out and drives solid! Well serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the legendary 5L- 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 4X4, step up bars, upgraded alloys, cloth interior, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
4x4
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

