$29,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
4WD,6.7 Diesel,Regular Cab,8 Foot Box,Certifaid,,,
2016 Ford F-350
4WD,6.7 Diesel,Regular Cab,8 Foot Box,Certifaid,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable workhorse? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-350 4WD, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This tough truck comes equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, providing ample power for any job. Its regular cab and 8-foot box offer plenty of space for hauling cargo, while its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain. With a white exterior and grey interior, this F-350 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
This pre-owned truck has been meticulously inspected and certified, so you can be confident in its quality and reliability. It boasts a comfortable and functional cabin with features like a CD player, power steering, and tilt steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This F-350 has 136,000 km on the odometer, proving it has the durability to withstand the test of time.
Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel of this F-350:
- Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: Conquer any task with the brute force of this fuel-efficient diesel engine.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged off-road trails.
- Spacious 8-Foot Box: Haul large loads and gear with ease thanks to the generous cargo space.
- Certified Quality: Rest assured that this truck has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards.
- Safety Features: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and other safety features.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770