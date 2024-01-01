Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and reliable workhorse? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-350 4WD, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This tough truck comes equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, providing ample power for any job. Its regular cab and 8-foot box offer plenty of space for hauling cargo, while its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain. With a white exterior and grey interior, this F-350 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This pre-owned truck has been meticulously inspected and certified, so you can be confident in its quality and reliability. It boasts a comfortable and functional cabin with features like a CD player, power steering, and tilt steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This F-350 has 136,000 km on the odometer, proving it has the durability to withstand the test of time.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel of this F-350:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine:</strong> Conquer any task with the brute force of this fuel-efficient diesel engine.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged off-road trails.</li><li><strong>Spacious 8-Foot Box:</strong> Haul large loads and gear with ease thanks to the generous cargo space.</li><li><strong>Certified Quality:</strong> Rest assured that this truck has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and other safety features.</li></ul><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,</span></span></p>

2016 Ford F-350

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-350

4WD,6.7 Diesel,Regular Cab,8 Foot Box,Certifaid,,,

Watch This Vehicle
12002230

2016 Ford F-350

4WD,6.7 Diesel,Regular Cab,8 Foot Box,Certifaid,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
VIN 1FTRF3BTXGED05890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable workhorse? Look no further than this 2016 Ford F-350 4WD, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This tough truck comes equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, providing ample power for any job. Its regular cab and 8-foot box offer plenty of space for hauling cargo, while its 4-wheel drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain. With a white exterior and grey interior, this F-350 is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

This pre-owned truck has been meticulously inspected and certified, so you can be confident in its quality and reliability. It boasts a comfortable and functional cabin with features like a CD player, power steering, and tilt steering wheel. Safety is also a priority, with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. This F-350 has 136,000 km on the odometer, proving it has the durability to withstand the test of time.

Here are five features that will make you want to get behind the wheel of this F-350:

  • Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: Conquer any task with the brute force of this fuel-efficient diesel engine.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged off-road trails.
  • Spacious 8-Foot Box: Haul large loads and gear with ease thanks to the generous cargo space.
  • Certified Quality: Rest assured that this truck has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards.
  • Safety Features: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're protected by anti-lock brakes, airbags, and other safety features.

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

if the ad is online then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 Auto,One Owner,Sunroof,Bluetooth,Certified,Backup 228,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot SPORT 132,706 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Rear Heat/Air, Bluetooth, FULL STO-N-GO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, Rear Heat/Air, Bluetooth, FULL STO-N-GO 186,817 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350