$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Focus
SE
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,087KM
VIN 1FADP3F25GL299930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1185
- Mileage 114,087 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2014 Honda Accord EX-L, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, 222,724 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX, Sunroof, P. Seats, Alloys, 4 Wheel Drive 252,693 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 150,308 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2016 Ford Focus