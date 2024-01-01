$7,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,281KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD1GR181977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 201,281 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
2016 Ford Fusion